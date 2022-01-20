Key Glock to release Young Dolph tribute album on Friday

Key Glock isn't the only rapper in the music game missing Young Dolph's flare. Gucci Mane released a song about 4 weeks ago called "Long Live Dolph".

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rapper Young Dolph's cousin and artist, Key Glock, is set to release a Dolph tribute album on Friday.

He gave a snippet on Twitter on Tuesday of one of his songs called "Proud".

Key Glock said, "I can get back in blood, but I can't get back the time".

He also tweeted a picture of a diamond necklace, saying he went and got "some blue diamonds to let 'em know you're still around".