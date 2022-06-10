Rapper Kodak Black coming to FedExForum this summer

The tour will visit FedExForum on Saturday, August 13, and will feature Big Walk Dogg, Fredo Bang, Toosii and Yella Beezy.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rapper Kodak Black announced Friday he's coming to Memphis with his 'Back for Everything I Lost' tour.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public Friday, June 17, at noon on Ticketmaster or at the FedExForum Box Office. There will be an early bird presale from Tuesday, June 14 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, June 16 where tickets will be discounted by $20.

Kodak Black's second studio album, "Dying to Live", landed the number one spot on the Billboard Top 200 in 2018. He has had several albums named to the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100 charts.