'Listen Out Loud' music festival returns to Handy Park in April

This spectacle promises to offer home-grown, Memphis talent and an array of custom craft beverages.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bringing together a "genre-defying lineup" of musicians and celebrating a diverse representation of Black culture, the "Listen Out Loud Music Festival" will be celebrating it's second year in action.

This also marks the first year back from the COVID-19 pandemic as founder Jamal Whitlow launched the first event in 2019. This second installment features headlining artist Avery Wilson and supporting acts such as RoyInne Anderson, Devin Crutcher, Idi x Teco, Mille Manny, Doll McCoy, Anthony Q and Chris Townsend.

It will take place in Handy Park on April 15 with doors opening at 1 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and artist information is available here.

Additionally, the festival is bringing back "The Battle of the Female DJs" in which local disc jockeys who are women "battle the wheels of steels to determine who reigns supreme."

This spectacle promises to offer home-grown, Memphis talent and an array of custom craft beverages as well as hospitality items that are unique to the festival.