Live at the Garden releases its 2023 lineup | Here's how you can catch a show at the Memphis Botanic Gardens

Lady A, Matchbox Twenty, Train and more will play the Radians Amphitheater in the Memphis Botanic Gardens.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Live at the Garden released their 2023 lineup of acts coming to play at Memphis Botanic Gardens.

The series will kick off June 3 with country vocal trio Lady A, followed by 90s rock band Matchbox Twenty on June 24. Brothers Osborne will hit the stage on July 14. Then, classic rock superstars The Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald play on August 25, and American pop-rock band Train comes to town on September 8.

“Summers in Memphis wouldn't be the same without Live at the Garden" said Sherry May, Co-Director of Live at the Garden. "We have a lot of great music planned, including a couple of newcomers to Live at the Garden, as well as some all-time fan favorites."

Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and coolers to the concerts. Food trucks and bars are also located onsite, as well as pre-order catering. This year, free shuttles will run from Hilton Hotel Corporate Headquarters to the venue from 5 pm-midnight for each concert.