Memphian reaches top of music chart

“Just Like God” is a hit for 24-year-old Evvie McKinney.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphian Evvie McKinney is a chart-topper.

The 24-year-old R&B and soul music performer reached No. 1 on Billboard's Gospel Airplay chart for the week of September 11 with her hit Just Like God.

Just Like God, which is the first song from McKinney on Gospel Airplay, is on her first EP This Is Evvie McKinney. In March, that EP reached No. 19 on Top Gospel Albums.