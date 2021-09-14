Memphian reaches top of music chart

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphian Evvie McKinney is a chart-topper.
The 24-year-old R&B and soul music performer reached No. 1 on Billboard's Gospel Airplay chart for the week of September 11 with her hit Just Like God.
Just Like God, which is the first song from McKinney on Gospel Airplay, is on her first EP This Is Evvie McKinney. In March, that EP reached No. 19 on Top Gospel Albums.
McKinney gained national attention when she won the inaugural season of the reality TV music talent show The Four: Battle For Stardom in 2018.