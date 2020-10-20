Getting jazzy in the bluff city: a mission to keep music a priority for Mid-South students

Steven M. Lee is keeping jazz alive in Memphis by introducing it to young people.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Keeping jazz alive in Memphis by introducing it to young people – that's one man's goal. Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin has this local good news.

That's the sound of jazz. Steven Lee has been playing jazz for years and loves it. Now, he wants young children to fall in love with the music too.

"It's unique to the city. No other organization in Memphis is teaching kids jazz music," said Memphis Jazz Workshop's Steven M. Lee.

Lee runs the Memphis Jazz Workshop. And he's giving classes to youngsters this fall because he said during this pandemic, the arts aren’t a priority in school.

"First thing they are cutting is the arts. So, we just want to make sure, students - this is an outlet for those students whose programs have been cut," said Lee.

Jazz started in late 19th to early 20th century as classical music mixed with African and Slave Folk songs, plus the influences of West African culture. Lee said that history should not be lost.

"For the music to continue especially here in Memphis, it has to come through the youth," said Lee.