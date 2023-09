The concert was scheduled for Saturday, September 30.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The FedExForum announced Tuesday that Moneybagg Yo's concert, scheduled for Saturday, September 30, has been postponed.

Refunds will be issued at the point of purchase, according to a press release from FedExForum.

FedExForum did not provide a reason for the concert's delay.

The press release said all other upcoming shows at FedExForum will proceed as planned, including AEW Wrestling on October 21, Kirk Franklin on October 24 and Stevie Nicks on October 28.