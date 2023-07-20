Memphis Music Hall of Fame set to honor latest group of Memphis music legends with class of 2023 announced

This year's inductees include Survivor frontman Jimi Jamison, Grammy-winning R&B saxophonist Kirk Whalum, and many more.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Music Hall of Fame announced its latest class of inductees Thursday, which included a star-studded lineup of influential artists across multiple genres.

The roster of 2023 Inductees includes Carlos “Six July” Broady, multi-platinum, Grammy-winning super-producer, Cannon’s Jug Stompers, one of the most popular and influential jug bands, Jimi Jamison, frontman for rock bands Target, Cobra, and Survivor, Don Nix, songwriter, composer, arranger, musician, producer and author, Deanie Parker, recording artist, songwriter and Stax Records royalty, The Spirit of Memphis Quartet, one of the oldest continually active African American gospel groups in the country, and Kirk Whalum, Grammy-winning, R&B and jazz saxophonist and songwriter.

“This roster continues to reinforce Memphis’ unequalled musical status,” said John Doyle, Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum and Memphis Music Hall of Fame Executive Director. “Our city is known in any country on the planet for its musical prominence. These inductees are a sample of Memphis’ many diverse musical genres, and bring the full roster to 97, with hundreds more of Memphis’ musical giants yet to be honored.”

The museum said the 2023 Hall of Fame Inductees will be honored at a musically-packed ceremony on Thursday evening, October 12 at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Memphis. Tickets are on sale now for only $30 and are available at www.ticketmaster.com or the Cannon Center box office.

2023’s Inductees will join a current roster of iconic Memphis area musicians including Isaac Hayes, Al Green, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, Sam & Dave, Justin Timberlake, Howlin’ Wolf, Otis Redding, Tina Turner, Booker T. Jones and many others.