Memphis rapper 'Big Scarr' dies at 22, Memphis Police confirm

Memphis Police said the rapper's death is still being investigated, but there are no signs of foul play.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rapper "Big Scarr," born Alexander Woods, has died at the age of 22, Memphis Police said Friday.

MPD said the cause of death is still under investigation, but there are no signs of foul play.

A signee with Gucci Mane's 1017 record label, Big Scarr was a rising star in the rap scene. He first gained fame with his track "SoIcyBoyz" featuring his cousin Pooh Shiesty in 2021, and climbed to No. 25 in the Billboard Top 200 with his debut mixtape "Big Grim Reaper" that same year.

Gucci Mane reacted to the news of his death on Instagram.

Scarr was set to be a featured guest in rapper Key Glock's "glockoma" tour in 2023.