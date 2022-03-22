Priscilla Presley, Billy Lee Riley, Fred Ford among 2022 Memphis Music Hall of Fame inductees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Music Hall of Fame held a ceremony at the Halloran Center to celebrate its 10th anniversary on Tuesday.
The organization added eight more names to join the current roster of 82 inductees, raising it to 90.
The roster of 2022 inductees included:
- Fred Ford, Memphis-born blues and jazz artist, composer, arranger and educator
- Jim Gaines, iconic Grammy-winning producer and engineer
- Booker T. Jones, producer, arranger, author and keyboardist frontman of the legendary Booker T. and The MGs
- Ronnie Milsap, singer and keyboardist from American Sound Studios to country Grammy and Hall of Fame icon
- Priscilla Presley, former Chair of Elvis Presley Enterprises and promoter of Memphis and its King for over 5 decades
- Billy Lee Riley, musician, singer, songwriter producer and one of Sun Records most uninhibited rockabilly artists
- Mavis Staples, Grammy-winning singer, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Stax Records voice of change
- J.M. Van Eaton, singer and producer best known as the rock and roll drummer for Jerry Lee Lewis, Sun Records and others.
Artist Jerry Phillips said when it comes to Memphis music, there's just something different about it.
"Dan Pin, who wrote a bunch of songs, somebody asked him, 'What made Memphis so different?'," Phillips said. "He said, 'Well, we don't let anybody tell us what to do and that's pretty much the truth in our music.' It's a producer's town, but it's not an outside producer coming in to tell us how to tell our music. That's really how Memphis is. It's an independent spirit to the extreme."
The Memphis Music Hall of Fame was created in 2012 and is managed by the Memphis Rock 'n' Soul Museum.
The program will air this Thursday across the 100+ Circle Network affiliates and then be available on-demand throughout 2022.