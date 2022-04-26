Modest Mouse cancels BSMF performance after lead singer tests positive for COVID

"We're sorry to say that after suddenly feeling ill, Isaac tested positive for Covid-19 this evening, shortly before we were due to take the stage in Atlanta," the band said Monday. "With that in mind, we've had to make the painful but unavoidable decision to postpone tonight's show along with the remaining shows we're due to play this week, in the interest of safety. In the coming days we're going to work to reschedule the shows. Any ticket holders should keep an eye out for communication regarding refunds etc from your local promoter."