Music lovers will love Memphis Listening Lab

It will open June 15 on the second floor of Crosstown Concourse.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A library for music lovers is about to open in the Crosstown Concourse in midtown. The Memphis Listening Lab is a collection of all the music the Bluff City has to offer. It’s meant to be a place to study, research, and enjoy our rich musical heritage. The collection includes tens of thousands of records donated by John King, the co-founder of Ardent Records and is free for anyone to come and listen.

“The public can come in, they can check material out and listen at individual listening stations. We also have at our facility a sound room that's gonna feature some really incredible high end audio gear. We'll be having things played in there that's more a curated listening experience in there. We have a large book collection, about a thousand books,” explained Jim Cole, Librarian & Archivist, Memphis Listening Lab.

The Memphis Listening Lab is set to open June 15 on the second floor of Crosstown Concourse.