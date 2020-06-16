New Dolly book will delve into 60 years of songwriting

You can delve into the creative mind of Dolly Parton in a new book all about her songwriting.
Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics will be released on Nov. 17. According to the book's description, it's Dolly's first-ever book of lyrics.
The book highlights 175 of Dolly's songs from her six decades of songwriting. It will also include rare photos and memorabilia from Dolly and she'll share the stories behind the lyrics.
“A songteller is what I am, and this is my first-ever book of lyrics. So, I’ve revisited my memories and opened up my archives to share the stories and treasures behind them in a way I never have before. It’s going to be a beautiful book!”
You can pre-order the book here.
RELATED: Working 9 to 5 (from home) | Dolly Parton releases new song about challenges due to the coronavirus
RELATED: 'We're gonna be better than ever' | Dolly Parton encourages ETSU grads in virtual commencement