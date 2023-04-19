Olive Branch to host two-day music festival and camping experience

Mississippi Moon Festival is a two-day camping and music experience. The festival will take place June 9-10 at 8405 Center Hill Road in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

Memphis artists Josh Threlkeld and Alice Hansen are headlining the event, and a Memphis-based sibling pair, Bailey and Wyly Bigger, will bring their country and rock and roll sounds.

Tickets can be purchased here. The event has options for families with kids and adults 21 and over. The festival pass covers both days of the festival. Dogs are allowed at the event with the purchase of a $25 pooch pass.