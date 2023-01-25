Opera Memphis announces new Midtown headquarters in 'PeCo' neighborhood

Opera Memphis said it anticipates moving into their new Midtown location later in 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a four year process aimed at finding a new space closer to the heart of Memphis, Opera Memphis announced Wednesday they are opening a new Midtown location.

The organization signed a lease at 216 South Cooper Street off Peabody Avenue, an area quickly becoming recognized as “PeCo.” The building will serve as the organization’s new headquarters for staff and performers.

“This location creates daily opportunities for Opera Memphis to engage with Memphians where they live, work and play,” said Ned Canty, Opera Memphis’ general director. “It opens new avenues to collaborate with even more of the city’s arts organizations, and gives visiting artists the ability to walk to coffee shops and restaurants before and after rehearsals.”

The headquarters will house administrative offices for Opera Memphis staff and large, open space suitable for both rehearsal and smaller performances, including recitals and cabaret events. Additionally, the building has space to feature public screenings of operas and other films.

“We are so pleased that Opera Memphis has moved to Midtown, helping to strengthen the preeminent arts district in the Mid-South,” said Michael Detroit, executive producer of Playhouse on the Square. “We look forward to continuing our professional partnerships with them, supporting their efforts and welcoming them as longtime friends.”

Larger operatic productions during Opera Memphis’s regular seasons will continue to take place in theater venues across Shelby County, including Playhouse on the Square, Germantown Performing Arts Center and the Scheidt Family Music Center at the University of Memphis. Its annual 30 Days of Opera will remain in its same format with pop-up performances across the county.