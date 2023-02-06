'Our music changed the world' | Memphis' own Boo Mitchell reflects on latest Grammy win

Take Me to the River's "Stomping Ground," performed by Dirty Dozen Brass Band won Best American Roots Performance.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — It’s another Grammy nod for Memphis’ own Boo Mitchell after the 65th Grammy awards.

The "Home of the Blues" was heavily represented Sunday night at the Grammys — from GloRilla to producer Boo Mitchell, who said the city’s lyrical influence is only growing.

"It was just great energy having the O.G. with the Dirty Dozen with that young energy and the seasoned veteran energy," Mitchell said of his work with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band. "It was an amazing experience."

An experience that struck the right chord.

It landed the documentary ‘Take Me to the River's “Stomping Ground” — a gold nod of approval.

"It’s surreal because those movies are about bridging the gap between the generations and bridging the gap and highlighting, showing the history of our music," the Grammy-winning producer said.

The song performed by the Dirty Dozen Brass Band marked the film’s first Grammy win.

Mitchell said the documentary's first series focused on Memphis' music culture.

“When you turn on your radio and hear any hip-hop in any city there’s some Memphis influence,” Mitchell said. “Whether it’s a direct sample or whether it’s how people make beats.”

Beats, rhythm and flow — spanning not only rock n’ roll and blues, but hip-hop as well.

“The Grammy win is cool but seeing GloRilla on that stage last night in the midst of everybody; L.L. Cool J and all of the hip hop greats — for Memphis to be recognized in that way it’s a huge thing for our city,” Mitchell said.

So with crime and police misconduct casting a shadow onto Memphis, how does the producer feel that music help revive it?

"Through all of our trials and tribulations, we still have something to be very proud of," he said. "Our music changed the world and it continues to change the world."

Change and heal it.