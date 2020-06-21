Rock & Roll Hall of Fame To open exhibit on social justice

The new display called "It's Been Said All Along: Voices of Rage, Hope and Empowerment," will debut in the middle of July.

CLEVELAND — As the United States continues to protest against racism and police brutality, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced it will open a new social justice exhibit later this summer.

The exhibit "spotlights how musical artists have channeled the power of rock & roll to respond to racism all along. It showcases artists and musical moments that have rocked the world with expression of rage, hope and empowerment through artifacts and captured through the lenses of influential African American photographers Bruce Talamon, Howard Bingham, Bob Douglas, Chuck Stewart, and others."