Shell Daze music festival will bring two days of music and highlight local artists

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shell Daze is a new festival for Memphis that will bring six musical acts together for two days of music at the Overton Park Shell. The festival is being put on by Mempho, who put on the annual Mempho Fest.

Ticket prices range from $40 to $130 and can be purchased here.

Deck tickets include admission to the festival, access to viewing deck, three free drink tickets per day and access to a private, discounted bar. Anyone who purchases two-day passes will be entered to win a pair of three-day passes to Mempho Fest 2023.

Artists in the lineup range in genre, featuring country, folk and blues. The band, Trampled by Turtles, will headline the festival. The folk and bluegrass band has released 10 full-length albums. Three of those albums reached No. 1 on the Billboard bluegrass charts.

Two Memphis acts will play the festival: Southern Avenue and Bailey Bigger. Southern Avenue is a blues and soul band, who take their name from the local street. In 2016, the band reached the finals of the International Blues Challenge. After Shell Daze, the group will go on tour across the U.S.

Singer-songwriter, Bailey Bigger, will also take the stage at the Overton Park Shell. Bigger, originally from Marion, Arkansas, released her debut album "Coyote Red" in March 2022. She recently released a new single, "Arkansas Is Nice" on April 14, 2023.