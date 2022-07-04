Smokey Robinson 'Cruisin' his way to the Orpheum Theatre

Smokey says he’s a Memphian by proxy because his mom was born here.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Smokey Robinson is coming to Memphis and wants to cruise together with you. He will perform Thursday night at the Orpheum Theatre. Tickets are still available.

Morning team member Jordan Foster spoke with Robinson about why he’s excited to be in Memphis.

Smokey said this show is more than just a stop, it's a family affair. He said he’s a Memphian by proxy because his mom was born here. "My grandmother lived in Orange Mound and I would come here and visit, she lived on Carnes Avenue, and I'd come visit her and so yeah I got cousins and people here so Memphis is very much into my life and I'm very much into Memphis cause don't be for Memphis I might not even be here."

In 1960, Robinson and his group, the Miracles recorded their and Motown’s first million selling hit, "Shop Around.” Between 1960 and 1970, Robinson produced 26 top forty hits with the Miracles including several top ten hits such as "You've Really Got a Hold on Me", "I Second That Emotion" and the group's only number-one pop hit, "The Tears Of A Clown". Other hits include, "Ooo Baby Baby,” “The Tracks Of My Tears", “Who’s Loving You” "My Guy,” "The Way You Do The Things You Do", "My Girl", "Get Ready" and "Ain't That Peculiar".

In 1975, Robinson released his most successful solo album, A Quiet Storm.

His classic hit, "Cruisin'" peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100.