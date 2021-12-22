Stax Museum announces free, virtual Black History Month tour

The event will be streamed online for free, and will feature music and honor the achievements of four great figures from the label’s history.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Memphis has announced its plans for the world premiere of its Black History Month Virtual Tour on February 3, 2022.

The free event will be from 7-9pm and will feature music and honor the achievements of four great figures from the label’s history. It will mark how co-owner Al Bell, and artists Mavis Staples and Al Jackson, Jr., and writer-artist Bettye Crutcher came to Memphis and the impact they had on the city, the label, and on soul music.

The museum’s Virtual Tour and the Stax Music Academy Virtual Concert will be available free for everyone around the world to stream. The Magnetic South: All Roads Lead to Soulsville USA tour will look at how the four legends were all drawn to Stax Records themselves.

The world premiere will be followed by conversations with and performances by modern-day Memphis musicians Terence Clark, Keia Johnson, and Tonya Dyson, and remarks by actor Kenon Walker.

The event follows the Stax Museum and Stax Music Academy’s first ever virtual concert "R & R: Rhythm and Revolution: Expressions of Struggle, Collaboration, and Peace," in which it launched free virtual experiences viewed by more than 130,000 people in 27 states and 12 foreign countries.