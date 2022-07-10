x
Music

Here's the schedule for Sunset Jazz at Court Square

The series offers a lineup of some of Memphis' finest jazz artists, featuring different styles from straight ahead to swing.
Credit: Memphis Travel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Music fans can plant their lawn chairs in the grassy areas at Court Square for live jazz this summer.

Sunset Jazz at Court Square is a free family friendly event hosted by Just Jazzin'. According to Memphis Travel's website, the series offers a lineup of some of Memphis' finest jazz artists, featuring different styles from straight ahead to swing. 

Here's a look at upcoming concert dates:

  • Third Man: July 10, 2022 from 6-8 p.m.
  • Frog Squad: Aug. 14, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. 
  • Candace Mache: Sept. 11, 2022 from 5-7 p.m.
  • Stax Jazz Ensemble: Oct. 9, 2022 from 5-7 p.m.

Limited seating is available. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcomed. 

