Here's the schedule for Sunset Jazz at Court Square

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Music fans can plant their lawn chairs in the grassy areas at Court Square for live jazz this summer.
Sunset Jazz at Court Square is a free family friendly event hosted by Just Jazzin'. According to Memphis Travel's website, the series offers a lineup of some of Memphis' finest jazz artists, featuring different styles from straight ahead to swing.
Here's a look at upcoming concert dates:
- Third Man: July 10, 2022 from 6-8 p.m.
- Frog Squad: Aug. 14, 2022 from 6-8 p.m.
- Candace Mache: Sept. 11, 2022 from 5-7 p.m.
- Stax Jazz Ensemble: Oct. 9, 2022 from 5-7 p.m.
Limited seating is available. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcomed.