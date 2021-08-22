Sweet Connie, Arkansas native that was subject of hit song, dies at 66

Connie Hamzy, better known by her nickname 'Sweet, Sweet Connie' died Saturday night around 7:30 p.m.

According to reports, Hamzy traveled to the hospital Tuesday after suffering from stomach pain. She would later be checked into hospice Thursday, with a suspected liver or pancreas disease.

Hamzy first gained recognition at the age of 17 when Grand Funk Railroad's band manager contacted her, letting her know that she was mentioned in a line of a song that would go on to become a number one record: 'We're an American Band.'

Out on the road for forty days

Last night in Little Rock put me in a haze

Sweet, sweet Connie, doin’ her act

She had the whole show and that’s a natural fact

The line would later go on to change the North Little Rock native's life as it turned her into a household name in the rock n' roll community.