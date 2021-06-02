This is the Memphis rapper behind the Super Bowl yogurt advertisement

Memphis rapper Mizta CEO says he's proud to represent Memphis in one of the largest broadcast events on television.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — One Memphis artist is getting the big break of a lifetime this Sunday. The rapper's music will be featured in a Super Bowl commercial reaching millions of viewers.

The artist couldn't believe when he got the phone call about his song "Ugly Face."

Ugly faces made in the gym is now part of the yogurt brand Oikos' new Super Bowl commercial.

"Breathtaking, mind boggling," said Matthew Moore, who is better known as his stage name Mizta CEO. "I thought it was a joke at first when they called my phone."

Moore was in disbelief when he first heard the news his music would be in the advertisement.

Meet #Memphis rapper @MiztaCEO, his song Ugly Face is set to be featured in one of this year’s #SuperBowl ads. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/5byrsHhAbo — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) February 6, 2021

So where'd the inspiration come from?

"We was just standing there and a beautiful lady walked by and she was so beautiful like I hit the ugly face," said Moore. "She so fine she get the ugly face."

The song is now representative of the expressions athletes make in the gym.

"It translated you know going in the gym. Somebody working out. Get on that last rep and everybody giving the ugly face."

Moore said he feels blessed to share the same platform as Memphis-born musician Justin Timberlake.

The rapper said his daughter foreshadowed big news last year.

"My daughter Myriah she told me I think in December, "Daddy you're going to receive a big blessing.' I was like what are you talking about? January hit, it's the biggest blessing in the world."

Now he's representing the Bluff City.