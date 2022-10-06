How to celebrate National Movie Night in the Mid-South

National Movie Night is a great tradition for families and there are several ways to celebrate.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Movies are a magical place that take people into a world of fantasy and fun, and every second Friday in June they’re officially honored.

If you want to have a night out, you can visit the Malco Summer Drive-In in Memphis, the Malco DeSoto Cinema Grill in Southaven or the Malco Powerhouse Cinema Grill & MXT in downtown Memphis.

Right now, films like 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'The Bob's Burger's Movie', 'Downton Abbey: A New Era', and 'Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness' have been making waves at the box office.

Along with these, the newest release is 'Jurassic World: Dominion', which just came out Thursday.

If none of these films are for you, a night in with a cozy blanket, plenty of snacks, and a string of streaming selections is always a good alternative.