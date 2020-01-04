x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

entertainment

Need entertainment? Stars read stories to children

Celebrities give parents a little break by reading their kids a book.
Credit: Getty Images
NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 17: Paul Habans Charter School hands out supplies including food, books and computers to students and the community as Louisiana schools close for one month due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) on March 17, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Tired of reading the same book out loud over and over? Let celebrities do the reading for you.

James Earl Jones? He's reading. Allison Janney? Her, too. And Elijah Wood, and Ed O'Neill, and even Betty White.

It's free. And they'll save you the trouble of holding the book up, because the illustrations, sometimes with clever animation, are there on the screen. Want to make the experience extra educational? All of the books come with digital activity guides.

The books range from fantasies like Stella Luna and When a Dragon Moves In to titles that celebrate diverse kids and families, like Catching the Moon: The Story of a Young Girl's Baseball Dream and Rent Party Jazz, set in 1930's New Orleans.

RELATED: Let NASA bring you the universe

Hey, That's My Monster Digital Activity Guide

The Case of the Missing Carrot Cake Digital Activity Guide

There are many more stars and many more books, all of which can be found here.

RELATED: U.S. Space and Rocket Center releases videos on fun science experiments to do at home

IN OTHER NEWS: