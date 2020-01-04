Need entertainment? Stars read stories to children

Celebrities give parents a little break by reading their kids a book.

Tired of reading the same book out loud over and over? Let celebrities do the reading for you.

James Earl Jones? He's reading. Allison Janney? Her, too. And Elijah Wood, and Ed O'Neill, and even Betty White.

It's free. And they'll save you the trouble of holding the book up, because the illustrations, sometimes with clever animation, are there on the screen. Want to make the experience extra educational? All of the books come with digital activity guides.

The books range from fantasies like Stella Luna and When a Dragon Moves In to titles that celebrate diverse kids and families, like Catching the Moon: The Story of a Young Girl's Baseball Dream and Rent Party Jazz, set in 1930's New Orleans.

There are many more stars and many more books, all of which can be found here.