Netflix show set in East Tennessee begins streaming

"Swap Shop" features a Rogersville radio show and its efforts to find treasured items to turn around for a profit.

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. — A new show set right here in East Tennessee premieres today on Netflix.

"Swap Shop" features a Rogersville radio show of the same name and its efforts to find treasured items to turn around for a profit.

The show has been around since 1957 on WRGS.

"Having the opportunity to bring the world in to follow us around was just a cool experience," show member and owner of JD's Realty and Auction, Jason Deel, said.

WRGS is holding a watch party on Market Street in Clinton tonight. It starts at 6 p.m. and they plan on binge-watching the first six episodes.