x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Netflix show set in East Tennessee begins streaming

"Swap Shop" features a Rogersville radio show and its efforts to find treasured items to turn around for a profit.

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. — A new show set right here in East Tennessee premieres today on Netflix. 

"Swap Shop" features a Rogersville radio show of the same name and its efforts to find treasured items to turn around for a profit. 

The show has been around since 1957 on WRGS.

"Having the opportunity to bring the world in to follow us around was just a cool experience," show member and owner of JD's Realty and Auction, Jason Deel, said. 

WRGS is holding a watch party on Market Street in Clinton tonight. It starts at 6 p.m. and they plan on binge-watching the first six episodes. 

"It's a real-life treasure hunt. It's the joy of finding stuff," show member and owner of The BobMart, Bobby Idles, said. 

Related Articles

In Other News

Exercise Is Worth the Effort for a Massage