One World: Together at Home global event April 18 at 7pm on Local 24 features who’s who of celebrities and musicians

Includes Lady Gaga, Ellen Degeneres, Taylor Swift, Oprah, Usher, Keith Urban, Paul McCartney, and many more; Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert will host

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Join celebrities and musicians from around the globe to celebrate and support healthcare workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

One World: Together at Home will air right here on Local 24 and on our sister station CW30 this Saturday at 7 p.m.

Comedians Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Stephen Colbert are hosting, and celebrities including Lady Gaga, Ellen Degeneres, Taylor Swift, Oprah, Usher, Keith Urban, Paul McCartney, Samuel L. Jackson, Sam Smith, and even friends from Sesame Street will join in. The goal is to unify and inspire people to take meaningful actions to support those on the frontlines.