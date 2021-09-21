Orpheum: “We humbly ask for your patience if you happen to experience longer wait times.”

“The Orpheum Theatre Group strives to provide you with quality service. During this time we are experiencing a shortage in staff and volunteers.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re interested in seeing the smash musical hit Hamilton, don’t throw away your shot… to volunteer at the Orpheum.

The historic theater on Main and Beale in downtown Memphis posted on Twitter and Facebook a heads up to patrons, asking them to be patient because the Orpheum has a shortage of staff and volunteers.

The statement said, “The Orpheum Theatre Group strives to provide you with quality service. During this time we are experiencing a shortage in staff and volunteers. We humbly ask for your patience if you happen to experience longer wait times.

Please visit our website’s FAQ and Plan Your Visit pages for answers to commonly asked questions.

For ticket holders, we will communicate via emails to address mobile tickets, parking, Covid-19 protocols, and other needs as we prepare to welcome you to our venues.