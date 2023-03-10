Where can I watch the Oscars 95th Academy Awards show?

You don't have to look far, because ABC has you covered.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Oscars 95th Academy Awards show makes it 2023 return, showing Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. Central time.

Stars are expected to hit the red carpet at 5:30 p.m. Central time, with a pre-show events to follow.

Visit ABC.com or on the ABC app to stream online.

For viewers with Comcast Xfinity, tune in to Channel 7.

For AT&T U-Verse and DIRECTV, tune in to Channel 24. For Suddenlink, tune in to Channel 6. For DISH, you can tune in to channel 24. Those with fubo can tune in to 1-1. If you have a different service, check your tv-guide to confirm your ABC channel to make sure you don't miss a moment.