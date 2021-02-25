Paramount+ announces upcoming content, including 'Frasier,' 'Rugrats' revivals

The streaming service, which debuts March 4, will be available for $9.99 a month without ads or $4.99 a month starting in June 2021 with ads.

INDIANAPOLIS — Paramount+ shook up the streaming service wars with its content announcement Wednesday evening.

ViacomCBS' new streaming service, which is rebranding the current CBS All Access, will be available beginning Thursday, March 4.

Paramount+ will have two pricing tiers: $9.99 per month without ads, and $4.99 per month with ads — but the lower-priced option isn't available until June 2021.

Original series

ViacomCBS announced 50 original series will premiere on the streaming service over the next two years, with 36 of those debuting in 2021.

Here are some of the new series coming to Paramount+:

"6666" — Spinoff of Paramount's popular show, "Yellowstone."

"Criminal Minds" — Examining a new case across 10 episodes.

"Dora the Explorer" — Live-action series based on the Nickelodeon cartoon.

"The Fairly OddParents" — Live-action series based on the Nickelodeon cartoon.

"Flashdance" — Picking up where the 1983 film of the same name left off but told in the present day.

"Frasier" — Kelsey Grammer reprises his role as Dr. Frasier Crane in the sitcom that ran on NBC for 11 seasons.

Also bringing back Frasier, one of the most highly acclaimed, most successful comedy series of all time. The revival will have everything you love about the original: coziness, great writing, and of course, a cast led by @KelseyGrammer. #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/cZKAOtw6WF — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 24, 2021

"Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies" — A prequel to the 1978 film that will feature both classic and new songs on how Frenchy's older sister founded the Pink Ladies.

"Halo" — Based on the popular Xbox franchise.

"iCarly" — Miranda Cosgrove and the rest of the cast return for a new chapter in the Nickelodeon series.

"Inside Amy Schumer" — The Emmy-winning sketch comedy series returns with five specials.

.@amyschumer is back with a new season of Inside Amy Schumer, available exclusively on #ParamountPlus. pic.twitter.com/LDPHTzvSHF — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 24, 2021

"The Man Who Fell to Earth" — Sci-fi series starring Chiwetel Ejiofor.

"The Offer" — 10-episode limited series on the making of "The Godfather."

"The Real World: Homecoming - New York" — The cast of the first season of "The Real World" reunites nearly 30 years later and moves back into the same loft.

"Reno 911! The Hunt For QAnon" — A super-sized event based on the Comedy Central series.

"Rugrats" — The original voice cast returns in the new CGI animation series.

Untitled "Beavis & Butt-Head" movie — The film will be released ahead of the new series.

#ParamountPlus is bringing back your favorite babies: The Rugrats. The new series features the original voice cast with an updated animation style. pic.twitter.com/2vmzPUhmXc — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 24, 2021

Click here to read synopses on all of the new series.

Films

In addition to the original TV programming, Paramount+ will include more than 2,500 films.

Paramount Pictures films will have their streaming debuts on Paramount+ following 30-45 days in theaters. This includes the following films:

"Top Gun: Maverick" (in theaters July 2)

"PAW Patrol: The Movie" (in theaters Aug. 20)

"A Quiet Place Part II" (in theaters Sept. 17)

"Mission: Impossible 7" (in theaters Nov. 19)

Some of the biggest @ParamountPics releases this year will go to #ParamountPlus after they’re in theaters, starting with the sequel to one of the most original and memorable films of the past few years: #AQuietPlace Part II @quietplacemovie. pic.twitter.com/he0P2AP20T — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 24, 2021

Recently released Paramount Pictures films, such as "Sonic the Hedgehog" and "Rocketman," will be released when Paramount+ launches.

Paramount+ will also have films that debut exclusively on the streaming service — skipping a theatrical release. The first of these new titles will be reboots of "Paranormal Activity" and "Pet Sematary."

Sports

The streaming service will include over 1,000 live sporting events each year.

Coverage will include NFL games; NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship; PGA Tour, including The Masters and The PGA Championship; National Women's Soccer League; and English-language coverage of every UEFA club competition match.

---