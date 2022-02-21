Peabody Hotel Duckmaster to be featured on ABC's "To Tell The Truth"

You can catch the show live on Tuesday, February 22, at 9 p.m. CST only on ABC24!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Duckmaster at The Peabody Memphis will be featured on ABC's game show "To Tell The Truth".

According to a release, Duckmaster Kenon Walker will be among three people claiming to lead the hotel's famous flock, while a panel of celebrity panelists must determine which person is the real Peabody Duckmaster. The Season 7 premier of the primetime game show was filmed in Los Angeles in May 2021.

This isn't the first time that The Peabody has been featured on a popular game or game show.

The Peabody Ducks were the subject of a question on "Jeopardy" in 1994 and they were included in the 2009 edition of Trivial Pursuit with the question “What can you find in the fountain at The Peabody Memphis but not on the hotel’s menus?”

Want to know what everyone's quackin' about? 🦆 Find out when #ToTellTheTruth returns Feb 22 at 10/9c on ABC!



📸 @totellthetruthtv pic.twitter.com/7dprVrD6AP — The Peabody Memphis (@PeabodyMemphis) February 18, 2022