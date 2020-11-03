35 feet below the earth's surface is a historic missile control room in Faulkner County

This historic military site has been transformed into a multi-purpose event venue, and the location of this Discover Arkansas segment.

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. — Located in the heart of Faulkner County is the site of a former U.S. Air Force nuclear missile base. This historic military site has been transformed into a multi-purpose event venue, and the location of this Discover Arkansas segment.

Titan Ranch We are pleased to announce that we will be featured on @THV11 Wednesday March 11th on the Discover Arkansas segment. Tune in at 6:00 a.m., 9:00 a.m., and 6:00 p.m. If you'd like to come visit for a tour or other event we'd love to hear from you.

Visitors will take an adventure 35 feet below the surface of the earth to discover the once three-story missile control room. Owner and adventurer, GT Hill purchased the property several years ago with the hope of turning the site into an underground home. After a lot of hard work and nearly drowning, GT was able to gain access to the control room and begin the renovation.

Fast forward to 2020 and you’ll find a unique venue for whatever needed. Corporations and other private entities have used the space for meeting space and team building. Whilst gathered on the suspended floors, one will be overwhelmed with the sense of what once was.

GT reported the actual missile silo, where the titan missile would’ve been stored, is still covered in dirt and full of water. It remains to be seen whether or not GT will explore renovating the silo. Tours and reservations of Titan Ranch are by appointment only. Check out GT’s YouTube channel, Death Wears Bunny Slippers, to watch the renovation process.

