Arkwings Foundation an 'outlet for all types of art forms' in city of Memphis

A mansion that was passed down for three generations operates as a non-profit and an outlet for people to freely express themselves in the city of Memphis.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mansion that was passed down to three generations — first being a gift to a wife — is now a local art outlet for people to freely express themselves.

Members of the non-profit that supports its operation believes the mansion is one of Memphis' hidden gems.

"We all do different things but art is really a language that links us all together," executive director at Arkwings Foundation Jana Wilson said.

Arkwings Foundation was founded by Dr. John Mccall, who is the grandson to the original builder of the home. He taught integrative medicine which was sort of holistic mind, body and spirit wellness at University of Tennessee Health Sciences for over 30 years.

"We have adults, children, people of all ages in all walks of life come out here and really engage," Wilson said. "It's really powerful to see people create and to create alongside other people."

Wilson cited the many murals she sees around the city as part of Memphis' creativity.

"Memphis is such a great creative space," Wilson said. "When I drive around the city, I really feel connected with all the people ... It's key for people to express themselves creatively. Whether they do that through painting or drawing or sketching; cooking, singing, whatever performance type of art — whatever it takes, you've got to express yourself."

"The Arkwings house" was built in 1938.