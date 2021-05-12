Big River Crossing on I-55 bridge open on Tennessee side, closed on Arkansas side

Big River Crossing is on the Harahan Bridge, which many refer to as the I-55 bridge or “old bridge.”

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Is the Big River Crossing, the country’s longest active rail, bicycle, pedestrian bridge, open? It depends on which side you’re coming from, Tennessee or Arkansas.

Big River Crossing, which is on the Harahan Bridge -- which many refer to as the I-55 bridge or “old bridge--,” is open on the Tennessee side, but closed on the Arkansas side? Why?

Here’s what George Abbott, Director of External Affairs for Memphis River Parks Partnership, told Local 24 News: “With the closure of the I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge, as you can imagine, there are many traffic variables and precautions currently in the mix that differ between the West Memphis and Memphis sides of the river, and decisions must be made accordingly.

Memphis River Parks Partnership is the management entity for the Memphis entrance to Big River Crossing. The Memphis side of the bridge remains open to pedestrians and bikers, as we are not experiencing the vehicular congestion Arkansas is currently facing. We will continue to monitor the situation and adapt quickly as necessary.”