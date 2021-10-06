Fine dining and virtual simulation games will be coming to East Memphis

Erling Jensen is opening another restaurant by the end of October.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Renowned chef and restaurateur Erling Jensen and Cooper Hotels, owner and operator of the DoubleTree by Hilton Memphis, announced Wednesday that chef Jensen will lend his name and expertise to the hotel’s new restaurant opening in October.

Erling Jensen Small Bites will bring a new style of dining and it will also be home to the Memphis area’s first Topgolf Swing Suite.

Erling Jensen Small Bites will be dramatically different from the original Erling Jensen The Restaurant, the premier East Memphis fine dining restaurant. It will feature a new presentation of upscale, shareable small plates and popular mainstream dining favorites in a casual, entertaining atmosphere. Erling Jensen Small Bites will be open for lunch and dinner daily, and it will feature a spacious, full bar.

“I am excited to be part of an innovative new restaurant in East Memphis,” said Chef Erling Jensen. “Our Erling Jensen Small Bites restaurant featuring Topgolf Swing Suites will be a relaxed, one-of-a-kind venue for guests of all ages.”

The restaurant’s two Topgolf Swing Suite simulator bays will offer a variety of virtual games – including the popular Topgolf target game, Zombie Dodgeball, Hockey Shots, Baseball Pitching, Carnival Classic and more. The bays will be paired with comfortable seating, HDTVs and convenient food and beverage services.

Up to six people can play, eat, drink and hang out in each suite. They will be available to rent for social and business gatherings, including birthday and bachelor/bachelorette parties, team building events, corporate meetings and more.

Chef Erling’s unique, shareable dining options combined with Topgolf high-energy fun and interactive games will offer a unique, playful dining experience.