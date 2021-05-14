Fire Museum reopens with new exhibits

The museum reopened after being closed for three months for repairs and upgrades.

During normal times, scores of elementary school kids in Shelby County visit the Fire Museum in downtown Memphis.

Friday, the museum reopened after being closed for three months for repairs. More than 40 pipes burst in the old fire station number one building during the winter storm in February. Not only was the damage fixed, but the museum used the downtime to renovate and update other parts of the museum, including several new exhibits on display.

“It is wonderful to be back open. We are so excited for everyone to come in and see all the new things we have, the new looks of the museum, and just to get to enjoy learning about fire prevention and fire safety and the history of the fire department,” said Kimberly Crafton, Executive Director, Fire Museum.

The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9am-4:30pm, but the last tour starts an hour before closing.