Liberty Park is one step closer to becoming a reality

Groundbreaking held Monday for the site of the massive new sports and events center.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The idea for the sports and events center at the old fairgrounds became a reality in February. That's when the city council approved $4 million to begin the ground work and building designs to Liberty Park. The name for the venue is a call-back to the Libertyland Amusement Park that was once housed there.

"This is going to be a place where youth can play team sports, competitive and non-competitive. From out of town bringing in tourist dollars, to local children learning how to play as a team. I didn't artfully do it, but I feel that teamwork is so important for young people to learn," said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

Very happy to break ground this morning on Liberty Park’s Youth Sports & Events Center. Our youth need productive things to do when not in school, and team sports are some of the best activities. pic.twitter.com/QewWQkRFHb — Mayor Jim Strickland (@MayorMemphis) June 14, 2021

The state of Tennessee also invested funds in the project last month. The facility will include public recreation areas for various outdoor sporting events as well as indoor sports areas. It will also include a hotel, apartments, and retail stores.