The Memphis Zoo is reopening!

The zoo has announced its reopening plan after temporarily closing from COVID spikings.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Zoo is pleased to announce it will be reopening on Saturday, January 23. As the zoo reopens, additional protocols will be in place to provide the safest possible environment for our team, our visitors, and our animals.

The zoo will limit any unnecessary contact or crowding by capping guest admissions at 50% capacity or 5,000 visitors at any given time.

What the zoo is doing to keep our guests safe:

All guests and zoo team members must wear facial covering consistent with in-public guidance. Children two and under are not required to wear masks.

Retail shop capacity will be limited to 50%. Facial coverings must be worn inside gift shops.

Cat House Café capacity will be limited to 50% and facial coverings must be worn until food/drink are served.

We continue to follow current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines by asking employees and guests to stay home if they are sick, encouraging respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene, and routinely cleaning all surfaces and public areas.

We look forward to welcoming everyone back to the zoo on Saturday.