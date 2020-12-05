New outdoor lounge to open at Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid

Mississippi Terrace set to open at Big Cypress Lodge May 22

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Get ready, Memphis. A new lounge is about to open, and it’s like none other in town.

Mississippi Terrace is set to open May 22 at Big Cypress Lodge at Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid.

The 7,000 square foot venue overlooking the Mississippi River will feature DJ music and live music on select nights. The lounge includes oversized upholstered sofas and chairs with tables, high-top tables, circular tables, bar, two fire pits, and dining tables with sun umbrellas.

“We are excited for the Memphis community to experience the Mississippi Terrace as we all return to connecting in-person with friends, family and co-workers,” said Nail Task, General Manager of Big Cypress Lodge. “A lot of planning went into creating this thoughtful space where Memphians can make new memories and celebrate brighter summer days ahead.”