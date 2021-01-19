"It’s such an escape" | Shelby Forest General Store feeds the soul as it makes customers feel at home

Shelby Forest General Store was built in 1934 and has maintained its authenticity for generations.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Shelby Forest General Store has barely changed since it opened in 1934. The Great-Depression era shop has become a staple at Shelby Forest for locals and visitors from across the world.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has been a challenge for this business, like so many others. To raise money for a larger outdoor seating area, the store launched a GoFundMe to help offset the major cost.

"With no way to effectively meet the indoor seating requirements, the only solution is to expand our outdoor seating," Shelby Forest General Store said on its GoFundMe page. "We’re excited to have created a design that will ensure safety for all, while still preserving the ambiance that brings customers back to the store, again and again, to bask in the store's powerful spirit."

Customers, like Kristina Wilson, say what makes this place so special is the feeling you get in your heart when you’re there. She hopes the GoFundMe will help the owners afford what they need.

"It’s such an escape," Wilson said.

She's not a native of western Tennessee, but this store has become her and her children's home away from home. It has reminded her of fond memories of spending time at her family's cabin.

"I don’t have any family here, so when I’m here I get that same feeling as when I’m with my immediate family,"

Wilson and her children found this place only a little over a year ago, but they can't imagine life without it and the people there who bring them so much happiness.

"I mean it’s just Doug is quirky, crazy and he’s so much fun," Wilson said. "He just makes everyone feel at home."

Owners Doug and Kristin Ammons feed your soul with every stop at their store. Passion, hope, and humanity among other things have been driving their business for nearly two decades.

"We were convinced that there was an opportunity for us to not just provide the continuation of this old gal's legacy and the purpose she plays in the community," Doug Ammons said.

Shelby Forest General Store is a special place for a lot of people and it’s hoping to continue that legacy.



Even years down the road, you're still met with the familiarity that fills your heart. For University of Memphis student Joshua Waits, this place gave him his first paycheck, a second home, and a spot he hopes will never change.

"I grew up here," Waits said. "Doug and Kristin feel like another set of parents to me."

When you're at the general store, your troubles are left even before you step on the front porch.

"It’s easy to come in and feel like you don’t have to worry about anything else," Waits said.

It's a local's hidden gem because of its authenticity and solace. Mike Bishop has been a customer for nearly a decade and it's become a place full of happy memories for him.

"This is not the tourist part of America," Bishop said. "This is hometown stuff."

The porch of the general store became a special space for Bishop to continue playing music and enjoy the family-friendly business.

"It filled that part of my soul," Bishop said.

While they are known by customers for their great home cooking, you can't beat the unique atmosphere.

"You can go get a hamburger anywhere, right, but you can’t get that kind of feeling you’re home," Bishop.

Bishop, Waits, and Wilson will all tell you to come by, grab a burger, sit on the porch, and experience this place fully.

"It’s almost like you can’t really describe it until you’re in here," Wilson said.