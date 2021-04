Stax Museum of American Soul Music has been nominated by USA Today for BEST POP CULTURE MUSEUM in their 2021 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis has award-winning museums, and you have an opportunity to help add to the list.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music has been nominated by USA Today for BEST POP CULTURE MUSEUM in their 2021 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards.

You may vote once a day until May 10. Winners will be announced May 21. Click here to vote for Stax.

Stax is located at 926 E. McLemore Avenue.