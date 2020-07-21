The Peabody Memphis needs your votes to earn national recognition

The historic “grande dame” of Southern hotels, The Peabody Memphis is up for two awards

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — No absentee mail-in ballots. No lines. And, you can vote over and over again from the convenience of your own home.

It’s never been easier to vote... for The Peabody Hotel.

The historic hotel in downtown Memphis is up for two national awards, and it is asking for your votes. The Peabody is up for "Best Historic Hotel" The Peabody HotelChez Philippe is nominated for "Best Hotel Restaurant" in the 2020 USA Today @10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Here’s what they said about The Peabody:

The grande dame of Southern hotels, the historic Peabody, is a treat for the senses; opulence abounds, a dynamite restaurant pleases the palate and the famed ducks entertain both adults and children at this hotel dating back to 1869 (it's been at its current location since 1925). The old time-y pool area is a throwback to the glamour days of indoor hotel pools

Click here to vote for The Peabody Hotel.

Chez Philippe was described this way: "For fine French dining in a historic setting, look no further than Chez Philippe at The Peabody Memphis. Executive Chef Andreas Kisler helms the only Forbes Four-Star and AAA Four-Diamond kitchen in the Mid-South, with a menu that features four or seven-course tasting menus, as well as a la carte selections."

Click here to vote for Chez Philippe.

You may vote once per day until voting ends Monday, July 27 at 11am.