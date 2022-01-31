Playhouse on the Square announces Spring Theatre School

Playhouse on the Square said its Theatre School Classes are designed to provide a fun and challenging experience for both the beginner and the experience

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Playhouse on the Square Department of Theatre Education announced Monday it will offer it’s Adult and Youth Theatre School program in March, 2022.

Spring Theatre School will run March 7 to May 11 for youth and adult students.

Playhouse on the Square said in a release its Theatre School Classes are designed to provide a fun and challenging experience for both the beginner and the experienced performer, at any age.

Taught by local theatre professionals, the classes give students the opportunity to develop and expand their performance skills, including character development, movement, and voice.

The session spans eight weeks, which includes seven weeks of classwork/rehearsal, and an informal showcase performance for family and friends on the eighth week.