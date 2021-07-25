Playhouse on the Square, Theatreworks @ The Square, and The Circuit Playhouse announce return to live theater productions for live audiences

Circuit Playhouse, Inc. reveals 13-performance season stretching from July 2021 to July 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — There’s no business like show business! After more than a year without in-person performances, live theater will once again be enjoyed by live audiences in Midtown Memphis.

Tuesday, Circuit Playhouse, Inc. --which includes Playhouse on the Square, Theatreworks @ The Square, and The Circuit Playhouse-- announced the lineup of their 53rd season. Performances include:

Ivanka vs. Realty

July 9-July 25, 2021

Theatreworks @ The Square

Days of Rage

August 20-September 19, 2021

Playhouse on the Square

The Lifespan of a Fact

September 17-October 10

The Circuit Playhouse

Little Shop of Horrors

November 12-December 22, 2021

Playhouse on the Square

The Toymaker’s Apprentice

November 19-December 22, 2021

The Circuit Playhouse

To All a Good Night: A Holiday Cabaret

November 26-December 22, 2021

The Circuit Playhouse

The Goodbye Levee

January 14-January 30, 2022

Theatreworks @ The Square

May We All

January 21-February 20, 2022

Playhouse on the Square

Torch Song

January 28-February 13, 2022

The Circuit Playhouse

A Doll’s House (parts 1 & 2)

March 18-April 10, 2022

The Circuit Playhouse

Smokey Joe’s Cafe

April 29-May 29, 2022

Playhouse on the Square

Mississippi Goddamn

May 13-June 5, 2022

The Circuit Playhouse

A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline

June 17-July 17, 2022

Playhouse on the Square

Subscriptions for the 53rd season are available for purchase at www.playhouseonthesquare.org and by calling the box office, (901) 726-4656.

As a thank you and salute to the support of their patrons throughout the pandemic, Playhouse on the Square is honoring the subscriptions that were purchased for the 2020-2021 season and were not used.