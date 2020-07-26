Queen Elizabeth II joins virtual unveiling of portrait

LONDON, UK — Queen Elizabeth II has virtually unveiled a new portrait of herself commissioned by Britain’s Foreign Office to honor her services to diplomacy.
The portrait is meant to pay tribute to the monarch’s work in in promoting U.K. interests all over the world.
The unveiling took place during a virtual visit in which the monarch was told about how the Foreign Office office handled the shock wave of the pandemic and brought British tourists home from often far-flung travels.
