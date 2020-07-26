x
Queen Elizabeth II joins virtual unveiling of portrait

The portrait is meant to pay tribute to the monarch’s work in in promoting U.K. interests all over the world.
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Queen Elizabeth II reacts after presenting New Colours to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Windsor Castle on April 30, 2015 in London, United Kingdom. (Cathal McNaughton - Pool /Getty Images)

LONDON, UK — Queen Elizabeth II has virtually unveiled a new portrait of herself commissioned by Britain’s Foreign Office to honor her services to diplomacy. 

The unveiling took place during a virtual visit in which the monarch was told about how the Foreign Office office handled the shock wave of the pandemic and brought British tourists home from often far-flung travels. 

