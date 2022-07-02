'Diana,' Bruce Willis, Jared Leto lead Razzie nominations

The Golden Raspberry Awards — better known as the Razzies — honors the worst films and performances of the year.

INDIANAPOLIS — As is tradition, it's time to recognize the worst of the worst before we acknowledge the best!

The Golden Raspberry Awards — better known as the Razzies — announced the nominees Monday for its 42nd year, honoring the worst films and performances of 2021.

The "dishonorable mentions" are named one day before the Oscar nominations are revealed, and the awards are also given out one day before the Academy Awards.

"Diana: The Musical," a filmed performance that debuted on Netflix prior to opening on Broadway, led the way with nine nominations, including Worst Picture, Worst Actress (Jeanna de Waal) and Worst Actor (Roe Hartrampf). Unsurprisingly, the show closed on Broadway after 33 performances and 16 previews.

Six-time Oscar nominee Amy Adams was double nominated, as Worst Actress ("The Woman in the Window") and Worst Supporting Actress ("Dear Evan Hansen").

Speaking of "Dear Evan Hansen," Ben Platt received a nomination for Worst Actor — the same role which won him Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical at the Tony Awards in 2017. The transition from stage-to-screen clearly didn't work in Platt's favor, with the film currently sitting at 30% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Last year, Glenn Close was nominated for an Oscar and Razzie for the same performance in "Hillbilly Elegy." Oscar-winner Jared Leto ("Dallas Buyers Club") will hope to join Close when Oscar nominations are announced Tuesday morning with his over-the-top performance as Paolo Gucci in "House of Gucci," which also earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination.

And nearly leading this year's nominations single-handedly is action star Bruce Willis, in a special category, titled "Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie."

See the full list of nominees below.

Worst Picture

"Diana: The Musical"

"Infinite"

"Karen"

Space Jam: A New Legacy

"The Woman in the Window"

Worst Actor

Scott Eastwood - "Dangerous"

Roe Hartrampf - "Diana: The Musical"

LeBron James - "Space Jam: A New Legacy"

Ben Platt - "Dear Evan Hansen"

Mark Wahlberg - "Infinite"

Worst Actress

Amy Adams - "The Woman in the Window"

Jeanna de Waal - "Diana: The Musical"

Megan Fox - "Midnight in the Switchgrass"

Taryn Manning - "Karen"

Ruby Rose - "Vanquish"

Worst Supporting Actress

Amy Adams - "Dear Evan Hansen"

Sophie Cookson - "Infinite"

Erin Davie - "Diana: The Musical"

Judy Kaye- "Diana: The Musical"

Taryn Manning - "Every Last One of Them"

Worst Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck - "The Last Duel"

Nick Cannon - "The Misfits"

Mel Gibson - "Dangerous"

Gareth Keegan- "Diana: The Musical"

Jared Leto - "House of Gucci"

Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie (Special Category)

Bruce Willis - "American Siege"

Bruce Willis - "Apex"

Bruce Willis - "Cosmic Sin"

Bruce Willis - "Deadlock"

Bruce Willis - "Fortress"

Bruce Willis - "Midnight in the Switchgrass"

Bruce Willis - "Out of Death"

Bruce Willis - "Survive the Game"

Worst Screen Couple

Any klutzy cast member and any lamely lyricized (or choreographed) musical number - "Diana: The Musical"

LeBron James and any Warner cartoon character (or Time-Warner product) he dribbles on - "Space Jam: A New Legacy"

Jared Leto and either his 17-pound latex face, his geeky clothes or his ridiculous accent - "House of Gucci"

Ben Platt and any other character who acts like Platt singing 24/7 is normal - "Dear Evan Hansen"

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) - "Tom & Jerry"

Worst Remake, Rip-off or Sequel

"Karen"

"Space Jam: A New Legacy"

"Tom & Jerry"

"Twist"

"The Woman in the Window"

Worst Director

Christopher Ashley - "Diana: The Musical"

Stephen Chbosky - "Dear Evan Hansen"

"Coke" Daniels - "Karen"

Renny Harlin - "The Misfits"

Joe Wright - "The Woman in the Window"

Worst Screenplay

"Diana: The Musical" - Script by Joe DiPietro; music and lyrics by DiPietro

and David Bryan

and David Bryan "Karen" - Written by "Coke" Daniels

"The Misfits" - Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny; screen story by Henny

"Twist" - Written by John Wrathall and Sally Collett; additional material

by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass and Kevin Lehane;

from an "original idea" by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas

by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass and Kevin Lehane; from an "original idea" by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas "The Woman in the Window" - Screenplay by Tracy Letts; from

the novel by A.J. Finn