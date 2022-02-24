Arkansas native Rodger Bumpass, voice of Squidward, honored at state capitol

Rodger Bumpass, from Little Rock, was honored for his role as Squidward in the hit TV show Spongebob SquarePants.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This man, who has probably been heard on every TV in Arkansas and possibly all of even America was honored on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at the Arkansas State Capitol.

Rodger and his wife Angela listened patiently as State Senator Clarke Tucker read off Rodger's accomplishments.

The longtime voice of Squidward has 693 film credits to go with his tentacle tenure.

State Senate Resolution 25 recognized Rodger's accomplishments, and when he was given the chance to speak, he used his Squidward voice to bring down the house.. we mean senate.

The moment he accepted the resolution is must-see-tv!