New Friday night BSMF headliner announced. Here's who's playing

The group will fill in as the Friday night headliner in place of the Foo Fighters, who canceled due to the death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis in May announced a new headline artist addition to their 2022 Beale Street Music Festival lineup on Friday.

Renowned rockers Sammy Hagar & The Circle joined the lineup as the Friday night headliner on the Terminix Stage, filling in for the Foo Fighters, who canceled due to the death of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Famous for their high-energy rock and roll performances, festival organizers said Sammy Hagar & The Circle will play hits from Montrose, Sammy Hagar, Van Halen and Led Zeppelin.

Hagar is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a multi-platinum selling artist and the voice and songwriter of Van Halen for 11 years.

His best-selling rock group, The Circle, features fellow Van Halen alum and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Michael Anthony, Grammy-award winning drummer Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson, Hagar's longtime guitar virtuoso.

