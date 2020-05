Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall set to reopen May 21

Announcement comes days after Mississippi Gaming Commission allowed casinos to reopen

TUNICA COUNTY, Mississippi — NEWS RELEASE FROM BOYD GAMING

Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall to Reopen May 21

May 18, 2020, Tunica, Miss.— Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall today announced it will reopen to the public on Thursday, May 21.

The property will resume operations on Thursday at 11 a.m. with a limited number of amenities. Casino gaming will be temporarily limited to slot machines only.

“As we reopen our doors, the health and safety of our customers, our team members and the community will be our highest priority,” said Vince Schwartz, Senior Vice President of Operations for Boyd Gaming. “Throughout our property, we will implement comprehensive safety protocols approved by local, state and federal health officials. We are excited for the opportunity to reopen Sam’s Town, and we look forward to offering our customers an enjoyable – and safe – entertainment experience.”

Upon re-opening, Sam’s Town will practice “Boyd Clean,” a set of comprehensive protocols aimed at protecting the health and safety of its team members and guests. These protocols, which will be followed at all Boyd Gaming properties nationwide, include:

· Mandatory face coverings and temperature checks for all team members;

· Social distancing requirements and capacity restrictions across all customer and team member areas, including casino floors and restaurants;

· Enhanced cleaning and sanitation of all high-touch surfaces, including door handles, gaming machines, table games, handrails and elevator buttons;

· Increased placement of hand sanitizer dispensers throughout our properties;

· Required training for all team members on our safety protocols.

For additional information on the Boyd Clean initiative, visit www.boydgaming.com.

In compliance with state requirements, property amenities will be operating under limited capacity and operating hours. A full list of current amenities and schedules is available on the property’s website at www.samstowntunica.com.

About Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall, Tunica