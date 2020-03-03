Samuel L. Jackson and other stars of new film make appearance in Memphis

It was definitely a star-studded night for the world premiere of The Banker . Inspired by true events, The Banker centers on two revolutionary African American businessmen who helped many achieve the american dream.

"As much as time changes, time really doesn't change or things don't change. You would hope they do but they don't. Got to get the right people in the right place to make change happen and we got to be a part of that change," said Samuel L. Jackson.